Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

