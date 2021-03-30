Citizens & Northern Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $382.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

