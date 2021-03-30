Civic (CVC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $93.72 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Civic has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $356.84 million and approximately $93.72 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,079.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00637510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

