Civitas (CIV) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $80,459.17 and $17.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034055 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003244 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,009,778 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.