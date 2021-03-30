Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clean TeQ stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Clean TeQ has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Clean TeQ Company Profile

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

