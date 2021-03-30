ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the period.

CACG stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $46.76.

