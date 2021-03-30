Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CLF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.