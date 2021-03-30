CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $4,643.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014945 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,609,100 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.