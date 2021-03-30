Cloudbric (CLB) Market Cap Hits $19.40 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $19.40 million and $549,380.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 51% against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00046857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,011.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00641016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027030 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,854,261 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

