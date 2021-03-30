Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

