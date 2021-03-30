Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.79. 155,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,523,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

The stock has a market cap of $700.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 202,251 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

