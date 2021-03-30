CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $499.08

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 499.08 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 475.50 ($6.21), with a volume of 453081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.50 ($6.09).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 421.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 383.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

