CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Gap Down to $177.48

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.48, but opened at $170.40. CMC Materials shares last traded at $169.69, with a volume of 30 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.