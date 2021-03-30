CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $220.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CME. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.