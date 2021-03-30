CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $36,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,074,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CMS Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 351,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in CMS Energy by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 497,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.