Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 141,275 shares.The stock last traded at $46.13 and had previously closed at $46.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.