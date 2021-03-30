Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.61. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 48,848 shares traded.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.
In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $6,523,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
