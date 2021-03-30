Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.61. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 48,848 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $6,523,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.