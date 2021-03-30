Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,235 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Cogent Communications worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,211 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 158.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

