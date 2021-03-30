Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 51,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,141. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

