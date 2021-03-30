Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 51,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,141. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
