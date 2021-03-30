Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 51,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.