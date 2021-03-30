Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE UTF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 245,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

