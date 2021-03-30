Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of LDP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,793. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

