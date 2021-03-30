Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIE)

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
MIE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,880. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.44.
About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund
