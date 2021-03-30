Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSE:RQI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 363,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,674. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
