Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:RQI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 363,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,674. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.