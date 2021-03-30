Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
RQI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 363,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,674. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
