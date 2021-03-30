Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

RQI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 363,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,674. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

