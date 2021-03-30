Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSE:RNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,665. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.