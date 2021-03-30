Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,665. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

