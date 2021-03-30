Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
RNP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 83,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,665. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
