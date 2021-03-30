Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

RNP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 83,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,665. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

