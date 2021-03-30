Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE RFI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,965. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
