Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of RFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 23,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,965. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

