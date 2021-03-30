Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of RFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 23,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,965. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
