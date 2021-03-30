Coin Artist (COIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $55,057.00

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Coin Artist has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $55,057.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,723.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00635467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

