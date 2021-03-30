CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0230

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $16.28 million and $1.02 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00047918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,762.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00619236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026570 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

