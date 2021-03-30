CoinPoker (CHP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $176,582.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 441% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $176,582.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,959.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00628260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.