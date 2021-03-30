CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $960,736.37

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $960,736.37 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1,500.9% higher against the US dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005722 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000883 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

