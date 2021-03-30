Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,325,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Comcast worth $279,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

CMCSA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,093,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $251.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

