Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lessened by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,549,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,317,755 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.8% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Comcast worth $343,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 34,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 366,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,093,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

