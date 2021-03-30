Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.41.

NYSE:CMA opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Comerica has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

