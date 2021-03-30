Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

CMLEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.