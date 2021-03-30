Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

CMLEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

