CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.53% of CommScope worth $93,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CommScope by 8.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 6.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.