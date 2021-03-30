Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems accounts for about 6.3% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 9.51% of Commvault Systems worth $247,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $13,031,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -96.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.