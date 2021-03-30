Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 138,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.