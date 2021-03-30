Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 577,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 42,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

