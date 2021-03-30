Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $6.34. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 4,461,896 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $905,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,853,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 54.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.