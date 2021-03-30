Comparing Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Outset Medical alerts:

84.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Outset Medical and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Masimo 20.30% 15.75% 13.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Masimo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Masimo $937.84 million 13.33 $196.22 million $3.22 70.23

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Outset Medical and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 Masimo 0 2 5 0 2.71

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.86%. Masimo has a consensus price target of $260.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Masimo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Summary

Masimo beats Outset Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. The company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. The company offers coronavirus-2019 response and telehealth solutions; connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. The company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.