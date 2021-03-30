Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,359.39

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,359.39 ($17.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,480.50 ($19.34). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,463.50 ($19.12), with a volume of 3,897,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. The firm has a market cap of £26.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,494.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,359.39.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.