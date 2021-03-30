Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.24

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $9.45. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 44,739 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

