Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.24

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $9.45. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 44,739 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTG)
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.
See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.