comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Down 39.8% in March

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter worth $4,784,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 771,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 664,651 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 77.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCOR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 19,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that comScore will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SCOR. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

