ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of COP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. 322,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,392,638. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

