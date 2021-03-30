Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 768 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,010.

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Company Profile (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

