Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,597.05

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,597.05 and traded as high as C$1,736.92. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,728.40, with a volume of 26,222 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,754.86.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,684.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,597.05.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 51.7799981 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.