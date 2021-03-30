Constellation Trading Up 37.7% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $111.08 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,632.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00638237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027401 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

